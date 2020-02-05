in TV News

Constance Wu, Backstreet Boys, Skip Marley & H.E.R. Scheduled For February 11 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC confirms a stacked lineup for next Tuesday’s “Fallon.”

Constance Wu on Fallon (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Ten days before “Fresh Off The Boat” waves goodbye, star Constance Wu will make a high-profile talk show appearance.

The actress will appear on the February 11 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

That night’s episode will also feature a chat with Backstreet Boys and a performance by Skip Marley and H.E.R. Complete “Fallon” listings follow:

Tuesday, February 4: Guests include Margot Robbie, Jeff Probst and musical guest Mura Masa & slowthai. Show 1202

Wednesday, February 5: Guests include Claire Danes, Lana Condor and musical guest Lil Wayne. Show 1203

Thursday, February 6: Guests include RuPaul, Meghan Trainor and musical guest Meghan Trainor. Show 1204

Friday, February 7: Guests include Rosario Dawson, Lil Rel Howery and Andre D Thompson. Show 1205

Monday, February 10: Guests include Janet Jackson, Jane Levy and Jo Firestone. Show 1206

Tuesday, February 11: Guests include Constance Wu, Backstreet Boys and musical guest Skip Marley & H.E.R. Show 1207

