Doja Cat’s “Say So” Ranks As Rhythmic Radio’s Most Added Song

“Say So” tops this week’s rhythmic radio add board.

The follow-up to Doja Cat’s #1 hit “Juicy” is amassing its own support at rhythmic radio.

Picked up by 30 Mediabase-monitored rhythmic stations, the breakout artist’s “Say So” earns the format’s most added honor.

Lil Nas X’s “Rodeo,” which landed at 26 stations, earns second place on the add board.

Trippie Redd’s “Love Me More” follows in third with 25 pickups, while an add count of 24 slots The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” in fourth.

Credited with 19 pickups, Lil Wayne’s “I Do It (featuring Big Sean & Lil Baby)” takes fifth place.

This week’s other notable rhythmic radio options: Kiana Lede’s “Mad At Me” (6th-most), Mac Miller’s “Blue World” (7th-most), Megan Thee Stallion & Normani’s “Diamonds” (8th-most), Summer Walker’s “Come Thru (featuring Usher)” (9th-most, tie), and Mahalia’s “What You Did (featuring Ella Mai)” (9th-most, tie).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

