Doja Cat’s “Say So” Ranks As Rhythmic Radio’s Most Added Song

The follow-up to Doja Cat’s #1 hit “Juicy” is amassing its own support at rhythmic radio.

Picked up by 30 Mediabase-monitored rhythmic stations, the breakout artist’s “Say So” earns the format’s most added honor.

Lil Nas X’s “Rodeo,” which landed at 26 stations, earns second place on the add board.

Trippie Redd’s “Love Me More” follows in third with 25 pickups, while an add count of 24 slots The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” in fourth.

Credited with 19 pickups, Lil Wayne’s “I Do It (featuring Big Sean & Lil Baby)” takes fifth place.

This week’s other notable rhythmic radio options: Kiana Lede’s “Mad At Me” (6th-most), Mac Miller’s “Blue World” (7th-most), Megan Thee Stallion & Normani’s “Diamonds” (8th-most), Summer Walker’s “Come Thru (featuring Usher)” (9th-most, tie), and Mahalia’s “What You Did (featuring Ella Mai)” (9th-most, tie).