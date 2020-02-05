Margot Robbie Appears, Mura Masa & Slowthai Perform On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show”

Update: “Birds Of Prey” star Margot Robbie appeared as the lead guest on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

In addition to an interview, Robbie participated in a game of “Know It All.” The episode also featured a chat with Jeff Probst and a performance by Mura Masa and Slowthai.

A video of the Know It All segment follows; more highlights will be posted upon availability. Photos from the taping also follow.



====

To support the opening of her new film “Birds of Prey,” actress Margot Robbie appears on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Robbie joins Fallon as the episode’s lead interview guest. She also takes part in a game of “Know It All.”

Taped in advance, Tuesday’s “Fallon” additionally features an interview with Jeff Probst. Mura Masa and Slowthai meanwhile team to deliver the musical performance.