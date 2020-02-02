in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Heartless” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“Heartless” jumps to #1 on this week’s rhythmic chart.

The Weeknd - Heartless Audio Cover | Republic Records/UMG/YouTube

The Weeknd’s “Heartless” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, “Heartless” seizes the throne from Doja Cat’s “Juicy.” The Weeknd’s single received ~5,800 spins during the January 26-February 1 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 683.

Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE,” which received ~5,630 spins (-85), spends another week at #2.

“Juicy” falls to #3, as Mustard’s “Ballin (featuring Roddy Ricch)” slips one place to #4.

DaBaby’s “BOP,” which retains its crown on this week’s urban radio chart, rises one place to #5 on the rhythmic listing.

