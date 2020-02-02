Meg Myers’ “Running Up That Hill” Enjoys Second Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

The first alternative radio #1 of Meg Myers’ career is now a multi-week leader. Her version of “Running Up That Hill” enjoys a second week atop the Mediabase alternative chart.

“Running Up That Hill” received ~3,010 spins during the January 26-February 1 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 168 but keeps “Running Up That Hill” atop the hill.

Up two places, White Reaper’s “Might Be Right” earns #2. It received ~2,661 spins (+110).

Absofacto’s “Dissolve” slides one place to #3, while The Unlikely Candidates’ “Novocaine” climbs two places to #4. Twenty One Pilots’ “The Hype” concurrently holds at #5.