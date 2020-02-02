Jon Pardi’s “Heartache Medication” Earns #1 On Country Radio Chart

Jon Pardi’s “Heartache Medication” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place, the track replaces Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” on the listing.

Along with leading in chart points, “Heartache Medication” convincingly ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the January 26-February 1 tracking period. It received ~8,815 spins (+636) and 54.17 million audience impressions.

Maren Morris’ “The Bones” rises one place to #2, while Sam Hunt’s “Kinfolks” climbs one spot to #3.

“10,000 Hours” drops to #4, and Jimmie Allen’s “Make Me Want To” spends another week at #5.