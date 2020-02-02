in Music News

Jon Pardi’s “Heartache Medication” Earns #1 On Country Radio Chart

Jon Pardi scores another #1 at country radio.

Jon Pardi - Heartache Medication video | UMG

Jon Pardi’s “Heartache Medication” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place, the track replaces Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” on the listing.

Along with leading in chart points, “Heartache Medication” convincingly ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the January 26-February 1 tracking period. It received ~8,815 spins (+636) and 54.17 million audience impressions.

Maren Morris’ “The Bones” rises one place to #2, while Sam Hunt’s “Kinfolks” climbs one spot to #3.

“10,000 Hours” drops to #4, and Jimmie Allen’s “Make Me Want To” spends another week at #5.

dan + shayheartache medicationjimmie allenjon pardiJustin Biebermaren morrissam hunt

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

The Weeknd’s “Heartless” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Maroon 5’s “Memories” Reaches #1 At Pop Radio, Celebrates 10th Week At #1 On Hot AC Radio Chart