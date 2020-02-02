in Music News

Maroon 5’s “Memories” Reaches #1 At Pop Radio, Celebrates 10th Week At #1 On Hot AC Radio Chart

Maroon 5’s “Memories” is now a two-format #1.

Maroon 5’s “Memories” makes good on projections by reaching #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. It concurrently retains its crown on the Hot AC listing.

— Up two places from last week’s position, “Memories” becomes Maroon 5’s 11th pop radio #1. It received ~18,580 pop spins during the January 26-February 1 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 786.

Post Malone’s “Circles” slips one spot to #2, while Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” slides one place to #3. Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” ascends one place to #4, and Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” drops one place to #5.

— “Memories” meanwhile enjoys a tenth week at #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart. It received ~6,472 tracking period spins at Hot AC (-8).

Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” stays at #2, and “Circles” rises one spot to #3. “Good As Hell” drops one place to #4, and Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” holds tight at #5.

