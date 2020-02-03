in Music News

Songs By Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Chelsea Cutler Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

The four songs blast onto this week’s pop radio chart.

Lizzo - Press Image By Luke Gilford | Atlantic Records

Four songs officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s listing at #49, Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” enters this week’s chart at #30. The track received 1,422 tracking period spins, besting last week’s mark by 1,111.

Up twenty-two places, Taylor Swift’s “The Man” earns #31 on the listing. The latest “Lover” single received 1,409 spins during the January 26-February 1 tracking period (+1,182).

Credited with 983 spins (+586), Selena Gomez’s “Rare” soars seven spots to #39.

Chelsea Cutler’s “Sad Tonight,” the last of this week’s new Top 40 entries, rises four places to #39. The breakthrough radio single received 870 spins during the official tracking week (+406).

