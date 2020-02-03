Songs By Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Chelsea Cutler Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

Four songs officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s listing at #49, Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” enters this week’s chart at #30. The track received 1,422 tracking period spins, besting last week’s mark by 1,111.

Up twenty-two places, Taylor Swift’s “The Man” earns #31 on the listing. The latest “Lover” single received 1,409 spins during the January 26-February 1 tracking period (+1,182).

Credited with 983 spins (+586), Selena Gomez’s “Rare” soars seven spots to #39.

Chelsea Cutler’s “Sad Tonight,” the last of this week’s new Top 40 entries, rises four places to #39. The breakthrough radio single received 870 spins during the official tracking week (+406).