Louis Tomlinson’s “Walls” Projected For 30-35K US Sales, 35-45K Total US Units

Opening week projections have emerged for Louis Tomlinson’s debut solo album.

According to Hits Daily Double, Tomlinson’s “Walls” is expected to sell 30-35K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 35-45K in first-week consumption.

The album will not challenge for #1 on the overall chart, but it could be one of the week’s leaders in sales.

Although “Walls” is the artist’s solo debut, he released five full-length albums as part of One Direction. With “Walls” now in the market, every One Direction member has now released at least one solo studio album.