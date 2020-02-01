in Music News

Louis Tomlinson’s “Walls” Projected For 30-35K US Sales, 35-45K Total US Units

Tomlinson’s debut solo album arrived this week.

Louis Tomlinson - We Made It | Arista

Opening week projections have emerged for Louis Tomlinson’s debut solo album.

According to Hits Daily Double, Tomlinson’s “Walls” is expected to sell 30-35K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 35-45K in first-week consumption.

The album will not challenge for #1 on the overall chart, but it could be one of the week’s leaders in sales.

Although “Walls” is the artist’s solo debut, he released five full-length albums as part of One Direction. With “Walls” now in the market, every One Direction member has now released at least one solo studio album.

louis tomlinsonwalls

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” Debuts At #7 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Lil Wayne’s “Funeral” Projected For 10-15K US Sales, 110-125K Total US Units