Lil Wayne’s “Funeral” Projected For 10-15K US Sales, 110-125K Total US Units

Although it will not post numbers on par with his “Tha Charter” releases, Lil Wayne’s “Funeral” should still earn #1 in the United States.

Based on early data, Hits Daily Double expects the album to sell 10-15K US copies. With units from track sales and streams included, it should generate 110-125K in total-first week consumption.

The modest sales total will not rank as the week’s best, but the consumption projection should be enough to yield a #1 bow. Roddy Ricch’s enduring “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial” will probably close the week below 100K, and no other new releases are expected to flirt with such a total.