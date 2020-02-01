in Music News

Lil Wayne’s “Funeral” Projected For 10-15K US Sales, 110-125K Total US Units

“Funeral” will likely debut at #1 on the overall album chart.

Although it will not post numbers on par with his “Tha Charter” releases, Lil Wayne’s “Funeral” should still earn #1 in the United States.

Based on early data, Hits Daily Double expects the album to sell 10-15K US copies. With units from track sales and streams included, it should generate 110-125K in total-first week consumption.

The modest sales total will not rank as the week’s best, but the consumption projection should be enough to yield a #1 bow. Roddy Ricch’s enduring “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial” will probably close the week below 100K, and no other new releases are expected to flirt with such a total.

