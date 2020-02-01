in Music News

Maroon 5’s “Memories” Headed For #1 At Pop Radio

The Maroon 5 smash is set to reach #1 on this week’s chart.

Maroon 5 - Memories | 222/Interscope

Hot adult contemporary radio’s reigning #1 song is about to reach the summit at another format.

Indeed, Maroon 5’s “Memories” is on track to top this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The smash received 15,833 spins during the first six days of the January 26-February 1 tracking period. Up 4% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Memories” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart. As it does not face an imminent threat from below, “Memories” should have no trouble retaining its crown.

Assuming it holds on for #1, “Memories” will become the band’s eleventh chart-topper.

maroon 5memories

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Meghan Trainor Confirmed For Interview, Performance On February 6 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”