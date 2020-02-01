Maroon 5’s “Memories” Headed For #1 At Pop Radio

Hot adult contemporary radio’s reigning #1 song is about to reach the summit at another format.

Indeed, Maroon 5’s “Memories” is on track to top this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The smash received 15,833 spins during the first six days of the January 26-February 1 tracking period. Up 4% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Memories” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart. As it does not face an imminent threat from below, “Memories” should have no trouble retaining its crown.

Assuming it holds on for #1, “Memories” will become the band’s eleventh chart-topper.