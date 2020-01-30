in TV News

Kendall Jenner Chats, Performs With “Cheer” Cast On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Kendall Jenner returns to “Ellen.”

Kendall Jenner appears on 1/30/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Popular model and entertainment personality Kendall Jenner makes a return appearance on Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The appearance includes an interview, during which Jenner talks about renting a racetrack for her birthday — as well as her success in getting out of speeding tickets. She also talks about “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and a new Kylie Cosmetics collaboration.

Not simply there to chat with Ellen, Jenner also meets Navarro College cheerleader Morgan Simianer (of “Cheer”). She then joins other members of the team for a cheer stunt.

The episode will air this afternoon, but video highlights and photos are already below.

Kendall Jenner appears on 1/30/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Kendall Jenner appears on 1/30/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Kendall Jenner appears on 1/30/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Kendall Jenner appears on 1/30/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Kendall Jenner appears on 1/30/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Kendall Jenner appears on 1/30/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Kendall Jenner appears on 1/30/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Kendall Jenner appears on 1/30/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Kendall Jenner appears on 1/30/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Kendall Jenner appears on 1/30/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

cheerkendall jennerthe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s “The Man” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song