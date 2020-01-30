Kendall Jenner Chats, Performs With “Cheer” Cast On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Popular model and entertainment personality Kendall Jenner makes a return appearance on Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The appearance includes an interview, during which Jenner talks about renting a racetrack for her birthday — as well as her success in getting out of speeding tickets. She also talks about “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and a new Kylie Cosmetics collaboration.

Not simply there to chat with Ellen, Jenner also meets Navarro College cheerleader Morgan Simianer (of “Cheer”). She then joins other members of the team for a cheer stunt.

The episode will air this afternoon, but video highlights and photos are already below.