Meghan Trainor Confirmed For Interview, Performance On February 6 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

To support her new album “Treat Myself,” Meghan Trainor will treat fans to a late-night talk show performance.
The artist will perform on the February 6 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” She will also take part in an interview on the episode.
RuPaul is also confirmed as an interview guest. Complete “Tonight Show” listings follow:
Friday, January 31: Guests include Ewan McGregor, Fran Lebowitz and musical guests Mustard & Roddy Ricch. Show 1200
Monday, February 3: Guests include Andy Samberg, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and musical guest Finneas. Show 1201
Tuesday, February 4: Guests include Margot Robbie, Jeff Probst and musical guest Mura Masa & slowthai. Show 1202
Wednesday, February 5: Guests include Claire Danes, Lana Condor and musical guest Lil Wayne. Show 1203
Thursday, February 6: Guests include RuPaul, Meghan Trainor and musical guest Meghan Trainor. Show 1204
