Meghan Trainor Confirmed For Interview, Performance On February 6 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Meghan Trainor will appear on Thursday’s “Fallon.”

To support her new album “Treat Myself,” Meghan Trainor will treat fans to a late-night talk show performance.

The artist will perform on the February 6 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” She will also take part in an interview on the episode.

RuPaul is also confirmed as an interview guest. Complete “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Friday, January 31: Guests include Ewan McGregor, Fran Lebowitz and musical guests Mustard & Roddy Ricch. Show 1200

Monday, February 3: Guests include Andy Samberg, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and musical guest Finneas. Show 1201

Tuesday, February 4: Guests include Margot Robbie, Jeff Probst and musical guest Mura Masa & slowthai. Show 1202

Wednesday, February 5: Guests include Claire Danes, Lana Condor and musical guest Lil Wayne. Show 1203

Thursday, February 6: Guests include RuPaul, Meghan Trainor and musical guest Meghan Trainor. Show 1204

