in Music News

Songs By Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers Rule US iTunes Sales Chart After Grammys

Every song in the Top 5 received at least one Grammys moment.

Gwen and Blake performing at the Grammys | Monty Brinton/CBS

On the heels of Sunday’s Grammy Awards, songs featured during the broadcast are predictably dominating the US iTunes sales chart. Every song in the Top 5, in fact, received a major showcase at the Grammys.

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You,” which was #1 ahead of the show, remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 2AM ET Monday morning.

Demi Lovato’s “Anyone,” which was not even available until the night of the Grammys, is up to #2 following her powerful performance.

A powerful performance is also responsible for thrusting Camila Cabello’s “First Man” to #3 on the chart. The track, which appears on the artist’s recently released album “Romance,” was outside the Top 1000 prior to the show.

Although Billie Eilish focused her performance on “when the party’s over,” her smash “bad guy” received plenty of attention thanks to its Record and Song of the Year wins. It is currently #4 on the chart.

Jonas Brothers’ “What A Man Gotta Do,” which received the performance treatment, is #5.

anyonebad guybillie eilishblake sheltoncamila cabellodemi lovatofirst mangwen stefanijonas brothersnobody but youwhat a man gotta do

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Billie Eilish Sweeps Big Four At Grammys, Winning For Album, Record, Song and Best New Artist