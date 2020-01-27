in Music News

Billie Eilish Sweeps Big Four At Grammys, Winning For Album, Record, Song and Best New Artist

Billie Eilish won the “Big Four” awards.

Finneas and Billie Eilish at the Grammys | Francis Specker/CBS

The Grammy Awards have officially come to a close, and the night’s biggest winner was Billie Eilish.

In addition to winning for Best Pop Vocal Album on the pre-show, the artist swept the “Big Four” categories during the main ceremony. Indeed, her “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” won for Album of the Year, while hit “bad guy” won for Record and Song of the Year. She also won the Best New Artist trophy.

Oddsmakers went two-for-four, correctly predicting Eilish for Best New Artist and Album but forecasting a Record of the Year win for Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” and a Song of the Year win for Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts.”

In addition to the aforementioned awards, the album led to two production wins: Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and Producer of the Year, Non-Classical for Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas.

