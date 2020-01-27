Billie Eilish Scores Grammy Award For Best New Artist

Billie Eilish’s big Grammy Awards night continues with another “Big Four” win.

The artist, who earlier won for Song of the Year (as well as Best Pop Vocal Album), picked up the trophy for Best New Artist. She beat out Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Maggie Rogers, ROSALIA, Black Pumas, Yola and Tank and the Bangas.

Eilish is still in contention for two more big trophies: Album of the Year and Record of the Year. Those award announcements will come shortly, as the show is already about to pass its advertised 11:30PM ET end time.