Special Look: Grammy Winner Lizzo Walks Red Carpet Ahead Of Sunday’s Show

Lizzo will be in contention for more awards during the broadcast.

Lizzo at the Grammys by Francis Specker/CBS

Lizzo is already a multi-time winner at the 62nd Grammy Awards, and she’ll have a chance to add to her collection during the main show. The breakout artist is up for more awards, including each of the “Big Four” trophies.

As she prepares for the big show, Lizzo made her characteristic impact on the red carpet.

Lizzo’s time on the arrival circuit does not, however, merely precede news of her fate in the remaining award races. It also precedes what is sure to be another engaging, high-energy performance from the artist.

The main show begins on CBS at 8PM ET; red carpet photos follow (all by Francis Specker, courtesy of CBS):

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

