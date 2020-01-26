Billie Eilish & Finneas, Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus Earn Key Pop Grammy Awards During Pre-Show

Billie Eilish’s debut studio album “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” and Lil Nas X’s record-breaking single “Old Town Road (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus)” won key awards during the Grammy premiere telecast.

In addition to Best Engineered Album, the Eilish album took home the coveted Best Pop Vocal Album prize. Eilish’s brother Finneas, who produces all her music, additionally won for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.

“Old Town Road” meanwhile won for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Eilish and Lil Nas X are up for even bigger prizes during the main show; both are in the mix for Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist. Eilish also has nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year, while Lil Nas X (already a winner for Best Music Video) is also in the mix for Best Rap/Sung Performance.

CBS’ broadcast of the show starts at 8PM ET/PT.