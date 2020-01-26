Special Look: Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers Spotted On Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Billie Eilish appears at THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26th (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Billie Eilish has already won at this year’s Grammy Awards, and her night is only going to get bigger. In addition to performing, she will be in contention for Best Pop Solo Performance and all of the “Big Four” Grammy categories.
Ahead of the ceremony, Eilish walked the show’s official red carpet.
Fellow nominees and performers Jonas Brothers also made their presences felt on the red carpet. They were accompanied by their wives Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra.
The show will air on CBS at 8PM ET; the network’s red carpet photos follow.
Jonas Brothers attend THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26, 2020 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Phil McCarten/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26, 2020 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Phil McCarten/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attend THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26, 2020 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Phil McCarten/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Danielle and Kevin Jonas appear at THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26th (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
