in TV News

Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Walk Grammys Red Carpet Ahead Of Performances

Ariana Grande will perform solo, while Gwen and Blake will share the stage.

Ariana Grande by Phil McCarten/CBS

Two of the most anticipated performances at the 62nd Grammy Awards involve Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

Grande will be delivering one of the night’s most enthusiastically promoted performances, while Shelton and Stefani will perform their chart-topping duet “Nobody But You.”

Grande will also learn whether she won key awards, including Album and Record of the Year.

Ahead of the big night, the artists made their presences felt on the show’s official red carpet. Ahead of its broadcast, CBS shared photos from their arrivals (Grande pictures by Phil McCarten; Shelton and Stefani pictures by Francis Specker).

ariana grandeblake sheltoncbsGrammysgwen stefani

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

JoJo Arrives On Red Carpet At Grammy Awards (Special Look)

Special Look: Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers Spotted On Grammy Awards Red Carpet