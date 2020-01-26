BTS Arrives On Red Carpet Ahead Of Debut Grammys Performance

Music fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the big performances on Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony.

Many are specifically excited for the “Old Town Road All Stars” segment, which will feature BTS performing the “Seoul Town Road” version member RM recorded as an official remix.

Prior to the big moment, which represents BTS’ first-ever Grammy awards performance, the seven-member group walked the show’s official red carpet.

Photos from their arrival, courtesy of CBS, follow below. Catch BTS’ performance during the show, which kicked off at 8PM ET is expected to run until about 11:30PM.