in Music News

Maroon 5’s “Memories” Spends 9th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“Memories” remains the #1 song at the hot adult contemporary format.

Maroon 5 - Memories | 222/Interscope

Maroon 5’s “Memories” continues its impressive reign as hot adult contemporary radio’s #1 song, earning a ninth week atop the Mediabase Hot AC chart.

“Memories” garnered ~6,480 spins during the January 19-25 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by a modest 38, but it keeps “Memories” ahead of the competition.

Lewis Capaldi’s enduring “Someone You Loved,” which received ~5,756 spins (+88), holds at #2.

Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” spends another week at #3, and Post Malone’s “Circles” stays put at #4. Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” keeps the aura of consistency alive, retaining its #5 position on this week’s chart.

dan + shayJustin Bieberlewis capaldilizzomaroon 5memoriespost malone

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Doja Cat’s “Juicy” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio