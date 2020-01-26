Maroon 5’s “Memories” Spends 9th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Maroon 5’s “Memories” continues its impressive reign as hot adult contemporary radio’s #1 song, earning a ninth week atop the Mediabase Hot AC chart.

“Memories” garnered ~6,480 spins during the January 19-25 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by a modest 38, but it keeps “Memories” ahead of the competition.

Lewis Capaldi’s enduring “Someone You Loved,” which received ~5,756 spins (+88), holds at #2.

Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” spends another week at #3, and Post Malone’s “Circles” stays put at #4. Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” keeps the aura of consistency alive, retaining its #5 position on this week’s chart.