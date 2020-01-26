in Music News

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” Wins Grammy For Best Soundtrack; “I’ll Never Love Again” Best Song For Visual Media

“A Star Is Born” wins two early Grammys.

Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born | Photo by Peter Lindbergh, courtesy WB/Interscope

The main Grammy Awards ceremony will not air until 8PM ET, but the premiere ceremony is underway.

The early portion of the premiere ceremony offered great news for Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and their “A Star Is Born” soundtrack.

The soundtrack itself won for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media. The film version of “I’ll Never Love Again,” meanwhile, won for Best Song Written For Visual Media. The latter award goes to songwriters Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Aaron Raitiere.

