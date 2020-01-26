Lewis Capaldi, Tove Lo Arrive On Red Carpet at 62nd Grammy Awards

Lewis Capaldi arrives at THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26th (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Big name pop artists — and award nominees — Lewis Capaldi and Tove Lo are officially on site for the 62nd Grammy Awards.
The two artists recently made their presences felt on the red carpet.
Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” is a nominee for Song of the Year. Tove Lo’s “Glad He’s Gone” was up for Best Music Video; the award ultimately went to Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road.”
Ahead of the 8PM ET/5PM PT broadcast, CBS shared photos of the two on the red carpet:
Tove Lo arrives at THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26, 2020 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Phil McCarten/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
