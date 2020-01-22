Danna Paola Debuts On Billboard Social 50 Chart

Thanks to her success as a recording artist and starring role on Netflix’s hit Spanish series “ELITE,” Danna Paola has developed a very prominent social media presence.

Her appearances as a judge on “La Academia” has only amplified her social visibility. This week, the various sources of buzz combine to yield a debut on the Billboard Social 50 chart.

Paola debuts at #48 on the listing, which (unsurprisingly) ranks artists based on social media activity.

Although she has scored numerous entries on Billboard’s various Mexican airplay and Latin recording charts, this is her first time appearing on one of the publication’s all-genre/region artist or song listings.