in Music News

Maroon 5’s “Memories” Secures 8th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“Memories” extends its impressive reign by another week.

Maroon 5 - Memories video | 222/Interscope

Maroon 5’s “Memories” is still the biggest song at hot adult contemporary radio.

Credited with ~6,511 spins during the January 12-18 tracking period, “Memories” enjoys an eighth week at #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart. This week’s spin count mirrors last week’s final mark — and keeps “Memories” ahead of the competition.

Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved,” which received ~5,661 spins (+26), holds at #2.

Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” spends another week at #3, while Post Malone’s “Circles” enjoys a one-place lift to #4. SHAED’s “Trampoline” concurrently slips one rung to #5 on this week’s chart.

lewis capaldilizzomaroon 5memoriespost maloneshaed

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Future & Drake’s “Life Is Good,” Selena Gomez’s “Rare” Debut In Top 5 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio