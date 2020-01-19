Maroon 5’s “Memories” Secures 8th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Maroon 5’s “Memories” is still the biggest song at hot adult contemporary radio.

Credited with ~6,511 spins during the January 12-18 tracking period, “Memories” enjoys an eighth week at #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart. This week’s spin count mirrors last week’s final mark — and keeps “Memories” ahead of the competition.

Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved,” which received ~5,661 spins (+26), holds at #2.

Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” spends another week at #3, while Post Malone’s “Circles” enjoys a one-place lift to #4. SHAED’s “Trampoline” concurrently slips one rung to #5 on this week’s chart.