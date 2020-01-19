in Music News

Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“ROXANNE” hits #1 on this week’s rhythmic chart.

Arizona Zervas - Roxanne via Instagram

Arizona Zervas’ breakthrough hit “ROXANNE” soars to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Up two places, “ROXANNE” earns the #1 position on the strength of its ~5,825 tracking period spins. The count tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 821 plays.

Mustard’s “Ballin (featuring Roddy Ricch),” last week’s leader, drops to #2 on this week’s chart. It received ~5,615 spins during the January 12-18 tracking period (-219).

Doja Cat’s “Juicy” concurrently rises one spot to #3, as Travi$ Scott’s “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” drops two positions to #4.

Up two spots, The Weeknd’s “Heartless” earns #5.

