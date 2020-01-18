in Music News

Future & Drake’s “Life Is Good,” Selena Gomez’s “Rare” Debut In Top 5 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

“Life Is Good” and “Rare” make the Top 5.

Future & Drake - Life Is Good Promo via Epic

Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” and Selena Gomez’s “Rare” unsurprisingly debut near the top of this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Credited with 26.4 million views during the January 10-16 tracking period, “Life Is Good” earns #4 on this week’s chart. It ranks as the top new entry, trailing only holdovers “Tusa” (#1), “Yummy” (#2) and “Dance Monkey” (#3).

“Rare” concurrently starts at #5 with 25.8 million tracking week views.

— “Life Is Good” fared comparatively better in the United States, earning #1 with 13.5 million views. Gomez’s video starts at #6 on the US listing with 4.93 million.

