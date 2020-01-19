Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” Enters Top 40 At Pop Radio; Songs By Regard, Roddy Ricch, Post Malone Join Top 50

As his global smash “Someone You Loved” spends yet another week inside the Top 5, Lewis Capaldi’s new single “Before You Go” debuts on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Just below last week’s chart at #41, “Before You Go” enters this week’s Top 40 at #33. The song received 1,420 spins, topping last week’s mark by 591 plays.

— As “Before You Go” officially enters the Top 40, songs by Regard, Roddy Ricch and Post Malone make moves just below the chart. Each enters the Top 50.

Played 383 times during the tracking week (+151), Regard’s “Ride It” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #46 song. It was #54 last week.

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” concurrently rises twenty-two places to #49. It received 340 spins (+252).

Post Malone’s “Enemies (featuring DaBaby),” which received 325 spins (+33), enjoys a one-place lift to #50.