Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

“10,000 Hours” reaches #1 on this week’s country chart.

Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber’s multi-format hit “10,000 Hours” secures #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, the collaboration seizes the throne from Lady Antebellum’s “What If I Never Get Over You.” It becomes Dan + Shay’s seventh career #1 at the country format; it is the first such chart-topper for Bieber.

Along with leading in chart points, “10,000 Hours” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the January 12-18 tracking period. It received 8,293 spins, besting last week’s mark by 536.

The song meanwhile ranks as a narrow #2 for audience impressions; Jon Pardi’s “Heartache Medication” reached a slightly larger audience this week.

The Pardi song nonetheless settles for #2 on the overall chart, up two places from last week. The aforementioned “What If I Never Get Over You” concurrently falls two spots to #3.

Maren Morris’ “The Bones” rises two spots to #4, and Sam Hunt’s “Kinfolks” ascends two places to #5.

