Harry Styles’ “Adore You” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Camila Cabello, The Weeknd Songs Enter Top 20

Harry Styles’ “Adore You,” Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” reach new highs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“Adore You” officially enters the Top 15, while “My Oh My” and “Blinding Lights” earn Top 20 positions.

Played 7,428 time during the January 12-18 tracking period, “Adore You” rises two places to a new high of #15. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 597 spins.

“My Oh My” concurrently enjoys a seven-place lift to #17. The Camila Cabello single received 4,611 spins during the tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a mammoth 1,846.

“Blinding Lights” also rises seven places, in its case moving from #27 to #20. It received 3,768 spins (+1,502).