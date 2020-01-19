in Music News

DaBaby’s “BOP” Remains #1 On Urban Radio Chart

“BOP” spends a second week atop the urban listing.

DaBaby - BOP on Broadway video | UMG/Interscope/South Coast

DaBaby’s “BOP” officially secures a second week atop the Mediabase urban radio chart.

“BOP” retains #1 on the strength of its ~5,594 spins. This week’s count reflects a week-over-week gain of 335.

Mustard’s “Ballin (featuring Roddy Ricch),” which took second place on last week’s chart (due to losing a tiebreaker to “BOP”), spends another week in the runner-up position. It received ~5,269 spins during the January 12-18 tracking period (+10).

Young Thug’s “Hot (featuring Gunna)” and Summer Walker’s “Playing Games” hold at #3 and #4, respectively. Wale’s “On Chill (featuring Jeremih)” chills at #5 on this week’s chart.

