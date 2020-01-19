in Music News

Absofacto’s “Dissolve” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

“Dissolve” reaches #1 on this week’s alternative chart.

Absofacto - Press Photo by Sarah Elizabeth, courtesy of Atlantic Records

Revitalized with help from TikTok, Absofacto’s 2015 song (and 2017 EP track) “Dissolve” reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Dissolve” seizes the throne from Coldplay’s “Orphans.”

The Absofacto song received ~3,062 spins during the January 12-18 tracking period. The count actually trails last week’s mark by 17 plays but keeps “Dissolve” ahead of the pack.

Its closest competition comes from Meg Myers’ “Running Up That Hill.” The cover, which was #3 last week, improves to #2 with ~2,968 spins (+28).

The aforementioned “Orphans” drops to #3 this week, while twenty one pilots’ “The Hype” stays at #4. White Reaper’s “Might Be Right” holds at #5.

