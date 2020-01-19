Guest Host Jennifer Aniston To Interview Selena Gomez, Will Ferrell On January 24 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Headline Planet recently broke the news that Jennifer Aniston would be guest hosting the January 24 “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The show has since confirmed an official guest list for the broadcast.

According to the official website, Aniston will welcome Will Ferrell and Selena Gomez as interview guests. Gomez will be appearing in support of her new album “Rare,” while Ferrell will talk about his upcoming film “Downhill.”

Other upcoming “Ellen” listings are as follows:

1/20 – Mark Wahlberg, musical guest Black Pumas

1/21 – Dax Shepard, Nicole Avant

1/22 – Colin Farrell, Nikkie de Jager, Jonas Brothers

1/23 – Wanda Sykes, Duo Transcend