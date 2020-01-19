in TV News

Guest Host Jennifer Aniston To Interview Selena Gomez, Will Ferrell On January 24 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

See the confirmed lineup for the Friday, January 24 “Ellen.”

Jennifer Aniston - Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Headline Planet recently broke the news that Jennifer Aniston would be guest hosting the January 24 “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The show has since confirmed an official guest list for the broadcast.

According to the official website, Aniston will welcome Will Ferrell and Selena Gomez as interview guests. Gomez will be appearing in support of her new album “Rare,” while Ferrell will talk about his upcoming film “Downhill.”

Other upcoming “Ellen” listings are as follows:

1/20 – Mark Wahlberg, musical guest Black Pumas
1/21 – Dax Shepard, Nicole Avant
1/22 – Colin Farrell, Nikkie de Jager, Jonas Brothers
1/23 – Wanda Sykes, Duo Transcend

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

