Alicia Keys’ “Underdog” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Like it does at hot adult contemporary radio, Alicia Keys’ “Underdog” earns the most added honor at pop radio.

The new single won support from 119 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

Halsey’s new “You should be sad” also had a big impact week, taking second place on the add board with 111 pickups.

Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby),” which landed at 48 new stations, takes third place on the add board. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” follows in fourth with 45 pickups.

Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” grabs fifth place with 35 new adds.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” (6th-most, tie), Ed Sheeran’s “South Of The Border (featuring Camila Cabello & Cardi B)” (6th-most, tie), Regard’s “Ride It” (8th-most), Doja Cat’s “Juicy” (9th-most, tie), Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” (9th-most, tie), Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin’s “RITMO” (9th-most, tie), and Zedd & Kehlani’s “Good Thing” (9th-most, tie).