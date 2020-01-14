in TV News

Netflix’s “You” Officially Renewed For Season 3

Netflix confirms that there will be a third season of “You.”

In the embodiment of an unsurprising announcement, Netflix formally confirmed plans for a third season of “You.”

The news came via a Tuesday morning post on the show’s official social media accounts. No further details were confirmed, but the “New Year, New You” tagline suggests the new season will be launching later this year.

After posting soft ratings during its initial fall 2018 run on Lifetime, “You” launched on Netflix late last year. The enthusiastic Netflix launch, coupled with limited awareness about the show’s Lifetime run, almost made it seem like a brand new show.

It quickly caught fire with Netflix users, and the streaming platform secured exclusive rights for the second season.

That second season arrived on December 26, 2019. The season finale laid obvious groundwork for a third season; the only remaining factor was the official announcement. With the announcement here, fans can look forward to another chapter in the story of Joe Goldberg.

