Tenille Arts’ “Somebody Like That,” Zac Brown Band’s “Leaving Love Behind” Tie For Most Added At Country Radio

Tenille Arts’ “Somebody Like That” and Zac Brown Band’s “Leaving Love Behind” share the most added honor at country radio.

Both songs won support from 38 Mediabase-monitored country stations this week. With a healthy number of stations on board, “Somebody Like That” and “Leaving Love Behind” should make solid airplay gains in the coming weeks.

Picked up by 33 stations, Thomas Rhett’s “Beer Can’t Fix (featuring Jon Pardi)” takes third place.

Adam Doleac’s “Famous” follows in fourth place with 23 pickups, while an add count of 20 slots Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” in fifth.

This week’s other notable country radio options: Morgan Wallen’s “Chasin’ You” (6th-most), Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” (7th-most), Florida Georgia Line’s “Blessings” (8th-most), Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” (9th-most, tie), and Rayne Johnson’s “Front Seat” (9th-most, tie).