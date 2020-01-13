Selena Gomez, Charlie Hunnam & Stormzy Appear On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (First Look)

Her album “Rare” is already expected to debut at #1 in the United States, but why not build more momentum?

That seems to be the mindset for Selena Gomez, who appears as an interview guest on Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” She also takes part in a game of “Can You Feel It?”

In addition to the new album, the Gomez visit provides support for new movie “Dolittle.” She voices a giraffe in the film.

Taped in advance, the episode also features a chat with popular actor Charlie Hunnam. Later, Stormzy closes the show with his debut US television performance.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Photos from the taping, as well as a preview of Gomez’s interview, follow. Additional clips will be posted below upon availability.