in TV News

Selena Gomez, Charlie Hunnam & Stormzy Appear On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (First Look)

Selena Gomez and Charlie Hunnam chat, while Stormzy performs.

Selena Gomez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 13, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Her album “Rare” is already expected to debut at #1 in the United States, but why not build more momentum?

That seems to be the mindset for Selena Gomez, who appears as an interview guest on Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” She also takes part in a game of “Can You Feel It?”

In addition to the new album, the Gomez visit provides support for new movie “Dolittle.” She voices a giraffe in the film.

Taped in advance, the episode also features a chat with popular actor Charlie Hunnam. Later, Stormzy closes the show with his debut US television performance.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Photos from the taping, as well as a preview of Gomez’s interview, follow. Additional clips will be posted below upon availability.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1186 — Pictured: (l-r) Selena Gomez and host Jimmy Fallon during “Can You Feel It?” on January 13, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1186 — Pictured: Selena Gomez during “Can You Feel It?” on January 13, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1186 — Pictured: (l-r) Selena Gomez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 13, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1186 — Pictured: (l-r) Selena Gomez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 13, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1186 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Charlie Hunnam during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 13, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1186 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Charlie Hunnam during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 13, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1186 — Pictured: Musical guest Stormzy performs on January 13, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1186 — Pictured: Musical guest Stormzy performs on January 13, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

charlie hunnamjimmy fallonnbcSelena Gomezstormzythe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Songs By Halsey, Doja Cat, Blackbear, The Weeknd Added By 102.7 KIIS FM In Los Angeles

Tenille Arts’ “Somebody Like That,” Zac Brown Band’s “Leaving Love Behind” Tie For Most Added At Country Radio