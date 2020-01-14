Rami Malek Joins Guest Host Robert Downey, Jr On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Rami Malek and Robert Downey, Jr appear together in the new movie “Dolittle.”

To support the film, both appear on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

RDJ guest hosts the broadcast, while Malek appears as an interview guest. The two actors also take part in a trivia game inspired by their new movie.

In addition to the Rami Malek appearance, the episode finds RDJ meeting a young fan whose life was changed by “Iron Man.” Black Eyed Peas also take the stage to perform “RITMO.”

The episode will air this afternoon; ahead of the broadcast, enjoy early videos and photos from the taping: