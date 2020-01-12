Maroon 5’s “Memories” Celebrates 7th Week As Hot AC Radio’s #1 Song

Maroon 5’s “Memories” retains a tight grip on the throne at hot adult contemporary radio.

Played ~6,501 times during the January 5-11 tracking period, the song enjoys a seventh consecutive week at #1. This week’s spin count actually tops last week’s mark by 174, reflecting the fact that “Memories” is still very hot at the format.

Its closest competition again comes from Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved,” which received 5,636 spins (+3).

Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” rises one spot to #3, while SHAED’s “Trampoline” slides one position to #4. Up three spots, Post Malone’s “Circles” grabs the #5 position.