Maroon 5’s “Memories” Celebrates 7th Week As Hot AC Radio’s #1 Song

“Memories” remains a force at hot adult contemporary radio.

Maroon 5’s “Memories” retains a tight grip on the throne at hot adult contemporary radio.

Played ~6,501 times during the January 5-11 tracking period, the song enjoys a seventh consecutive week at #1. This week’s spin count actually tops last week’s mark by 174, reflecting the fact that “Memories” is still very hot at the format.

Its closest competition again comes from Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved,” which received 5,636 spins (+3).

Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” rises one spot to #3, while SHAED’s “Trampoline” slides one position to #4. Up three spots, Post Malone’s “Circles” grabs the #5 position.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

