Lady Antebellum’s “What If I Never Get Over You” Earns #1 At Country Radio

“What If I Never Get Over You” improves to #1 on the country chart.

Lady Antebellum - What If I Never Get Over You art | Dove Shore, via The Green Room PR

Country trio Lady Antebellum scores another #1 as “What If I Never Get Over You” tops this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “What If I Never Get Over You” seizes the throne from Dustin Lynch’s “Ridin’ Roads.”

Not simply the leader in chart points, the Lady Antebellum tune also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the January 5-11 tracking period. It received ~8,713 spins (+1,068) and ~53.33 million audience impressions.

Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” moves into the runner-up spot, while the aforementioned “Ridin’ Roads” falls to #3.

