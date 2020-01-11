Gnash & Olivia O’Brien’s “I Hate U, I Love U” Reaches 5x Platinum In United States

January 10 brought a certification upgrade for gnash’s “i hate u, i love u (featuring olivia o’brien).”

The hit single officially attained 10x platinum status in the United States.

Issued by the RIAA, the certification confirms at least 5 million in US units. Each unit is equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

“i hate u, i love u” peaked at #5 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. It meanwhile achieved a #10 peak on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“I hate u, i love u” is thus far the only RIAA-certified track by O’Brien. It is the only gnash certification listed on the RIAA website, but he does share in the success as a featured artist on MAX’s platinum-certified “Lights Down Low.”