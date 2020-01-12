in Music News

Justin Bieber’s “Yummy,” Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” Reach Top 15 At Pop Radio

“Yummy” and “everything i wanted” hit new highs on the pop radio chart.

Justin Bieber - Yummy video | Def Jam

Following its first full week in the market, Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” already has a Top 15 position at pop radio.

Played 7,220 times during the January 5-11 tracking period, “Yummy” rises eight places to #14 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 4,199 plays.

Not simply the format’s greatest gain, the week-over-week airplay increase more than doubles that attained by any other song.

Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” also hits the Top 15 this week. The song rises two places to #15 on this week’s chart. It received 6,924 spins during the tracking period (+923).

