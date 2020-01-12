in TV News

Morena Baccarin, Billy Porter, Tavi Gevinson, More Confirmed For Season Two Of “Twilight Zone”

CBS revealed cast members and episode titles for the new season of “The Twilight Zone.”

Jordan Peele in Twilight Zone | Robert Falconer/CBSI

As part of its Winter TCA Press tour announcements, CBS All Access revealed preliminary details for the new season of it “The Twilight Zone” reboot.

Notably, the streaming network confirmed a myriad of celebrity cast members for the new season.

Those set to appear include Morena Baccarin, Tony Hale, Billy Porter, Jenna Elfman, Chris Meloni, Joel McHale, Jimmi Simpson, Gillian Jacobs, and more. CBS, moreover, notes that its series will introduce the world to actresses Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy.

CBS also released some episode titles, while confirming that executive producer and narrator Jordan Peele wrote one of them. The details follow (episodes are listed in no particular order):

Episode: “Downtime”

Starring Morena Baccarin (The “Deadpool” franchise, “Homeland”), Colman Domingo (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Fear the Walking Dead”) and Tony Hale (“Veep,” “Toy Story 4”)

Written by Jordan Peele

Episode: “The Who of You”

Starring Daniel Sunjata (“Graceland,” “Rescue Me”), Ethan Embry (“Grace and Frankie,” “Blindspotting”), and Billy Porter (“Pose,” “Like a Boss”)

Written by Win Rosenfeld

Episode: “A Human Face”

Starring Jenna Elfman (“Fear the Walking Dead,” “Dharma & Greg”), Chris Meloni (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “42”), and Tavi Gevinson (“Person to Person,” “Enough Said”)

Written by Alex Rubens

Episode: “8”

Starring Joel McHale (“Community,” “Stargirl”)

Written by Glen Morgan

Episode: “Among The Untrodden”

Introducing Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy

Written by Heather Anne Campbell

Episode: “Meet in the Middle”

Starring Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld,” “Black Mirror: USS Callister”) and Gillian Jacobs (“Community,” “Love”)

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

