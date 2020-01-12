DaBaby’s “BOP” Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

DaBaby’s “BOP” was #4 on last week’s Mediabase urban radio chart. It improves to #1 this week.

“BOP” earns #1 thanks to the 5,259 spins it received during the January 5-11 tracking period. The count actually ties that of Mustard’s #2 “Ballin (featuring Roddy Ricch), but “BOP” wins the tiebreaker due to its greater weekly airplay gain. “BOP” enjoyed a week-over-week gain of 587. “Ballin,” which falls from #1 on last week’s chart, added 268 spins this week.

Young Thug’s “Hot (featuring Gunna)” falls one spot to #3, while Summer Walker’s “Playing Games” ascends one spot to #4. Wale’s “On Chill (featuring Jeremih)” concurrently drops two spots to #5.