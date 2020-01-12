in Music News

DaBaby’s “BOP” Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

“BOP” claims #1 on this week’s urban radio chart.

DaBaby - BOP on Broadway video | Interscope

DaBaby’s “BOP” was #4 on last week’s Mediabase urban radio chart. It improves to #1 this week.

“BOP” earns #1 thanks to the 5,259 spins it received during the January 5-11 tracking period. The count actually ties that of Mustard’s #2 “Ballin (featuring Roddy Ricch), but “BOP” wins the tiebreaker due to its greater weekly airplay gain. “BOP” enjoyed a week-over-week gain of 587. “Ballin,” which falls from #1 on last week’s chart, added 268 spins this week.

Young Thug’s “Hot (featuring Gunna)” falls one spot to #3, while Summer Walker’s “Playing Games” ascends one spot to #4. Wale’s “On Chill (featuring Jeremih)” concurrently drops two spots to #5.

bopdababygunnajeremihmustardroddy ricchsummer walkerwaleyoung thug

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Trevor Daniel, Alicia Keys Songs Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; Lewis Capaldi, Halsey, Ally Brooke Make Top 50