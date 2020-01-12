in Music News

Trevor Daniel, Alicia Keys Songs Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; Lewis Capaldi, Halsey, Ally Brooke Make Top 50

“Falling” and “Underdog” make the pop radio chart, while “Before You Go,” “You should be sad” and “No Good” make moves just below.

Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” and Alicia Keys’ “Underdog” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #42, “Falling” enters this week’s listing at #37. The artist’s breakthrough received 1,025 spins during the January 5-11 tracking period, topping last week’s mark 338 spins.

“Underdog,” which did not arrive until the fifth day of the tracking period, earns a #40 debut with 896 spins.

— As “Falling” and “Underdog” make the Top 40, songs by Lewis Capaldi, Halsey and Ally Brooke earn Top 50 positions.

Played 829 times during the tracking week (+544), Capaldi’s “Before You Go” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #41 song. It was #54 last week.

Halsey’s “You should be sad,” which launched on the sixth day of the tracking period, earns #45 with 567 spins.

Ally Brooke’s “No Good” concurrently rises five places to #50. It posted a tracking period play count of 293 (+24).

