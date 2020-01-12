Trevor Daniel, Alicia Keys Songs Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; Lewis Capaldi, Halsey, Ally Brooke Make Top 50

Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” and Alicia Keys’ “Underdog” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #42, “Falling” enters this week’s listing at #37. The artist’s breakthrough received 1,025 spins during the January 5-11 tracking period, topping last week’s mark 338 spins.

“Underdog,” which did not arrive until the fifth day of the tracking period, earns a #40 debut with 896 spins.

— As “Falling” and “Underdog” make the Top 40, songs by Lewis Capaldi, Halsey and Ally Brooke earn Top 50 positions.

Played 829 times during the tracking week (+544), Capaldi’s “Before You Go” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #41 song. It was #54 last week.

Halsey’s “You should be sad,” which launched on the sixth day of the tracking period, earns #45 with 567 spins.

Ally Brooke’s “No Good” concurrently rises five places to #50. It posted a tracking period play count of 293 (+24).