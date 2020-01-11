Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Returning As Hosts For 2021 Golden Globe Awards

Many who criticized Ricky Gervais’ hosting effort at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards shared a similar sentiment: why can’t Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler take back the reins?

They will do so in 2021.

As part of its TCA Press Tour function, NBC confirmed that Fey and Poehler will return as hosts for next year’s show.

The two will be hosting together for the fourth time. Their three-year stint from 2013-15 received rave reviews, with critics and fans celebrating their chemistry and sharp delivery.

NBC has not yet announced further details for the show, which will be the 78th iteration of the awards.