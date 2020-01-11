NBC’s “New Amsterdam” Has Been Renewed Through Season 5

Dramas typically hope to receive news of a renewal for the following season.

“New Amsterdam” just received a pickup for three more years.

During its Winter TCA Press Tour presentation, NBC confirmed that the medical drama will run through at least 2022-2023 (which would be its fifth season).

The second-season “New Amsterdam” is not a massive live+same-day ratings hit, but it performs admirably in its timeslot and typically receives a big DVR boost. It, moreover, has always seemed like a favorite among NBC brass — the three-season renewal certainly doesn’t dispel that assumption.