in Music News, New Music

Halsey’s “You should be sad” Going For Immediate Pop Radio Airplay

“You should be sad” is the next official single from “Manic.”

Halsey In You should be sad | Capitol

Not merely an instant gratification track from “Manic,” Halsey’s new “You should be sad” will be an official radio single.

The song was made available for immediate airplay upon arrival Friday. The first playlist adds will be reported by January 14 (its official “impact date”).

“You should be sad” is the follow-up to Halsey’s Top 10 pop radio hit “Graveyard.”

Both songs appear on the aforementioned “Manic,” which is Halsey’s third studio album. The eagerly anticipated LP officially arrives next Friday, January 17.

As for “You should be sad,” it is already in the Top 10 on the US iTunes sales chart. The video, featured below, is also making waves.

halseyyou should be sad

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Vanessa Hudgens Appearing, Kim Petras Performing On January 17 “Good Morning America”