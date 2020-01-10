Halsey’s “You should be sad” Going For Immediate Pop Radio Airplay

Not merely an instant gratification track from “Manic,” Halsey’s new “You should be sad” will be an official radio single.

The song was made available for immediate airplay upon arrival Friday. The first playlist adds will be reported by January 14 (its official “impact date”).

“You should be sad” is the follow-up to Halsey’s Top 10 pop radio hit “Graveyard.”

Both songs appear on the aforementioned “Manic,” which is Halsey’s third studio album. The eagerly anticipated LP officially arrives next Friday, January 17.

As for “You should be sad,” it is already in the Top 10 on the US iTunes sales chart. The video, featured below, is also making waves.