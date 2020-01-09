in TV News

Special Look: “American Housewife” & “ZOMBIES 2” Star Meg Donnelly Arrives At ABC’s Winter TCA Party

Singer-actress Meg Donnelly attended the Wednesday festivities.

Meg Donnelly - All-Star Party (ABC/John Salangsang) MEG DONNELLY

One of ABC’s many Winter TCA Press Tour announcements concerned scheduling for comedy “American Housewife.”

The network revealed that the series, now in its fourth season, would take over the Wednesday at 9PM slot once “Modern Family” concludes this April.

With ABC making such an announcement (and just generally putting the spotlight on its roster of shows), cast members from “American Housewife” were naturally on hand.

That includes singer-actress Meg Donnelly, who made her presence felt on the gray carpet for the ABC All-Star Party. Although “American Housewife” was the focus of her attendance, Donnelly also has another forthcoming project for the Walt Disney Television family: “ZOMBIES 2.” The anticipated Disney Channel sequel airs this Valentine’s Day.

ABC issued several photos from Donnelly’s time on the arrival circuit.

ABC WINTER TCA 2020 Ð Talent and executives enjoy the ABC All-Star Party on Wednesday, January 8, as part of the ABC Winter TCA 2020, at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, CA. (ABC/John Salangsang)
MEG DONNELLY
ABC WINTER TCA 2020 Ð Talent and executives enjoy the ABC All-Star Party on Wednesday, January 8, as part of the ABC Winter TCA 2020, at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, CA. (ABC/John Salangsang)
MEG DONNELLY
ABC WINTER TCA 2020 Ð Talent and executives enjoy the ABC All-Star Party on Wednesday, January 8, as part of the ABC Winter TCA 2020, at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, CA. (ABC/John Salangsang)
MEG DONNELLY
ABC WINTER TCA 2020 Ð Talent and executives enjoy the ABC All-Star Party on Wednesday, January 8, as part of the ABC Winter TCA 2020, at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, CA. (ABC/John Salangsang)
MEG DONNELLY

abcamerican housewifemeg donnellyzombies 2

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

“Jeopardy” Champs James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter Attend ABC’s TCA Press Tour Event (Special Look)

BROCKHAMPTON’s “SUGAR” Reaches New Peaks On US & Global Spotify Streaming Charts