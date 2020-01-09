Special Look: “American Housewife” & “ZOMBIES 2” Star Meg Donnelly Arrives At ABC’s Winter TCA Party

One of ABC’s many Winter TCA Press Tour announcements concerned scheduling for comedy “American Housewife.”

The network revealed that the series, now in its fourth season, would take over the Wednesday at 9PM slot once “Modern Family” concludes this April.

With ABC making such an announcement (and just generally putting the spotlight on its roster of shows), cast members from “American Housewife” were naturally on hand.

That includes singer-actress Meg Donnelly, who made her presence felt on the gray carpet for the ABC All-Star Party. Although “American Housewife” was the focus of her attendance, Donnelly also has another forthcoming project for the Walt Disney Television family: “ZOMBIES 2.” The anticipated Disney Channel sequel airs this Valentine’s Day.

ABC issued several photos from Donnelly’s time on the arrival circuit.